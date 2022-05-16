Thousands of Stockport County fans have gathered to celebrate their team's promotion back to the Football League.

The team who won the National League title paraded the trophy around the streets of the town before returning to Edgeley Park, where they were able to relive the glory of lifting silverware on Sunday.

The club has been out of the Football League since 2011 and has suffered relegations, administration and a period as a part-time club before its return to the Football League.