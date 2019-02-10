Steve Coogan says he is looking forward to bringing his new live show to his hometown of Manchester, describing it as a highlight of the tour.

The comic, born in Middleton, is bringing his famous character Alan Partridge back to the stage for the show, called Stratagem, which will land in the city on 13 and 14 May.

He told BBC North West Tonight he was expecting "touch wood, a warm welcome".

"Whenever I have played in Manchester, it is my hometown and the people who come to see me know that," he said.

