A music venue has come back "even stronger" after the threat of closure during the Covid-19 lockdowns, its founder has said.

Pop in Hyde, Greater Manchester, was set up by Jackie Francis in 2017 to provide a home for original music.

However, when music venues were closed due to restrictions, the venue was left with about £1,500 in the bank.

Ms Francis said it was "terrifying", but after raising more than £10,000 through crowdfunding and government help, she said it was "back from the brink".

