Students at a drama school that closed down without warning have spoken of their dismay.

The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA), which has sites in Wigan and London, announced 44 members of staff would be made redundant on Monday with immediate effect as it was no longer "financially viable".

About 250 students were studying for three-year degree courses.

Student Emily Whitehead, who attended the Wigan site, said it would affect "the most crucial part of my course and my career".

