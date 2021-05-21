Football legends and celebrities have united in memory of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Manchester Remembers match was held on Sunday to remember those who died ahead of the fifth anniversary of the atrocity.

Event organiser Aaron Lee was a police officer at the time and was one of the first at the scene.

He said he wanted to organise the charity match as a show of support "to let those families know that people still care".

