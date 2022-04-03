A woman missed a flight to see her mother for the first time in two years due to "chaos" at Manchester Airport on Saturday.

Donna Mayfield had planned to see her 83-year-old mother in Spain for the first time since the pandemic but delays prevented her getting on the plane.

She said she "sympathised with staff" at the airport, where passengers have faced long queues for check-in and security over the past month.

Manchester Airport has previously apologised for delays, saying that staff shortages and sickness had put operations "under extreme pressure".

However a local councillor criticised a "failure of management".