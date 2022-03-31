A town has appointed its first ale taster in hundreds of years in a bid to "galvanise" the town's pub sector.

Benedict Goodale - real name Paul Boswell - brewed up an impressive application for the ceremonial role in Congleton, Cheshire.

A retired brewing industry veteran with 35 years' experience, he is also a history buff with a degree in the subject.

He was sworn in before the town's mayor, reading an historic 1272 oath to secure his 12-month position as its resident beverage sampler.

