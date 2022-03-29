Cost of living: Salford man caring for wife tells of bills squeeze

A man who gave up his job to care full-time for his wife has described feeling "deflated" as he struggles with the rocketing cost of living.

Jeffrey McCarthy, whose wife has dementia, is facing over a £1,000 rise in bills but will only see a £2.10 a week increase in his carer's allowance.

The 65-year-old, from Salford, said it meant the rise in costs would "hit hard" as he struggles to make ends meet.

The government said it was "committed" to helping unpaid carers financially.

BBC News
Manchester