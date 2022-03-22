A war relief charity is to send more medical volunteers to help victims of the war in Ukraine as the group ramps up its operations.

UK-Med, which has an office at Manchester University and a warehouse in Stockport, has helped during conflicts and crises for about 40 years.

Earlier in March medics from the charity arrived on the Poland-Ukraine border to establish a field hospital to help refugees.

