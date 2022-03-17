Hundreds of passengers have been forced to queue in the car park outside Manchester Airport due to delays getting travellers through security.

Many were left frustrated as they waited and some missed flights.

The airport said unexpectedly high passenger numbers put "considerable strain" on staff while 60% of bags had been rejected at security.

It apologised and said it was "doing all we can to rectify the situation".

