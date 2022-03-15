Five vans full of children's clothes, nappies and sanitary goods have set off from Bury to Ukraine's borders with Poland and Belarus.

The drivers are volunteers from a food equipment company who plan to drive through the night to arrive as soon as they can to help refugees.

Crowds gathered to applaud and cheer as they set off on their 1,400 mile (2,253 km) journey.

