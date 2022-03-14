Reducing the cost of bus fares will encourage more people to use buses, the mayor of Greater Manchester has said.

He made the comments as he announced price caps for when the region's transport network comes back under public control.

Greater Manchester will be the first area outside London to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.

Andy Burnham said fares across the region will be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Mr Burnham approved the plans in March 2021 and last week operators Stagecoach and Rotala lost a legal challenge against the decision.

