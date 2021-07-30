Manchester music venue Band on the Wall has reopened its doors after a two-year refurbishment costing £3.5m.

Band On The Wall has been part of the city's music scene for almost 200 years and the likes of The Fall, Buzzcocks and Joy Division performed some of their formative gigs there.

Its name came from when performers would play on a tiny stage halfway up the wall.

A second venue has been built in a derelict building next door due to audience growth, Gavin Sharp, Band on the Wall chief executive, said.

