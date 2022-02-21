This was the scene after the floodgates were opened in south Manchester as Storm Franklin batters the UK.

The Environment Agency issued alerts - indicating a possible danger to life - for 430 properties in Didsbury and Northenden after the River Mersey reached record levels.

People left their homes to stay in hotels or with relatives while Didsbury Mosque offered shelter to those in need.

Didsbury golf course was heavily flooded and carpets, footballs and woodland were washed up around Ford Lane in the high winds and water.

