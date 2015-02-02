An exhibition showcasing some of Michelangelo's greatest masterpieces has opened in Greater Manchester.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has been brought to Trafford in an attempt to give the public a new perspective of the artist's work.

Every piece of art has been reproduced as a photograph using a special printing technique to showcase the detail in his work.

The paintings have been printed in their original size with the exception of The Last Judgement.

