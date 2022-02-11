A group of young women studying at the University of Manchester have spoken about how the rising cost of living has impacted their education.

Inflation is at its highest rate for 30 years, having risen to 5.4% in the 12 months to December.

Architecture student Chante Bynoe-Gittens said sometimes her university work "had to be sacrificed" for paid employment in order to live.

"The amount of time I spend working I could definitely spend studying," student Ellen Ambris added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk