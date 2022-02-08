A woman living with cerebral palsy who uses a day centre to help keep warm has said rising energy bills have left her "crying for help".

Janice Hall, 48, said she finds winter "really hard" because of her condition.

She said she also uses Crossacres Day Centre in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, "to get a main meal".

Millions of households are estimated to have to pay an extra £693 a year on their energy bills from April as the energy price cap rises.

