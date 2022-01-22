Warburton Toll Bridge: Residents react to proposed price hike
Resident have voiced their opposition over plans to raise the cost of crossing a toll bridge in Cheshire.
Manchester Ship Canal Company, a subsidiary of Peel Ports, wants to increase the fee on the Warburton Toll Bridge in Warrington from 12p to up to £1.
The company said the extra revenue would finance a £6.5m upgrade of the bridge and nearby roads, as well as cutting queues by introducing an automated toll system.
But one resident told the BBC the increase would be a "crushing blow".
