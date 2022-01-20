An ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour said he was threatened he would not get a high school in his constituency if he did not vote in a certain way.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it made him start to question his place within the Conservative Party.

It comes after MP William Wragg accused the government of trying to "blackmail" its own MPs to stop them plotting against the prime minister.

But Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence to support the claim.

