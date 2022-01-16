Two Greater Manchester MPs have clashed over alleged lockdown-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street.

Conservative James Grundy claimed pictures of Labour leader Kier Starmer with a beer in his hand on party premises in April 2021 are no different to reports of PM Boris Johnson attending parties in Downing Street.

Labour's Andrew Gwynne, MP for Denton and Reddish, angrily rejected that suggestion on the BBC Politics North West.

Watch again.

