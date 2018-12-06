Women in Manchester have told BBC North West Tonight they have avoided coming into the city for nights out due to fear for their safety.

It comes more than 50 reports of drink-spiking were made in one week in October in the city.

In a special programme which looked at at violence against women, one interviewee said she "does not feel safe [in Manchester] any more".

Other women said they were "wary" and felt they had to make sure they were "always had to be with someone" when out drinking.

