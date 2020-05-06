Manchester bar staff train to help prevent canal drownings
Staff in Manchester's bars and nightclubs are being taught how to prevent people drowning in the city's canals and rivers.
They are being given the extra training in the run-up to Christmas over fears those who drink too much can end up falling into the water.
A 2018 report found that the city has twice the proportion of alcohol-linked drownings than the rest of the UK.
