A father who set up a football club for youngsters with Down's syndrome in Cheshire after his son did not have anywhere to play has won an award.

Andy Duff formed Cheshire Down's syndrome football club seven years ago.

"It is the highlight of our week," said a mother of one of the players.

Mr Duff was awarded BBC North West Unsung Sports Hero for 2021.

