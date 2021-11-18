Passengers travelling from Manchester Piccadilly railway station have had their say on the revised plans for the HS2 line.

The government has scrapped the Leeds leg of the HS2 high-speed rail line as part of a package that ministers promise will transform services.

Boris Johnson said the overhaul would mean faster travel up to 10 years earlier than planned, describing claims of broken promises as "total rubbish".

But the prime minister has faced criticism that he has reneged on investment promises to the Midlands and north of England.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk