Manchester Town Hall is undergoing a makeover for the first time in its 144-year history.

More than 300 workers are working on the project, which is due for completion in 2024.

Liam Brady, project manager, has opened up about the challenges his team has faced during the renovations of the Grade I listed building.

The renovation has also led to some discoveries including a concealed shoe, which is believed to have been hidden during construction for good luck.

