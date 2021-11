Manchester-based poets have put pen to recycled paper to raise awareness of global warming.

The writers feature in the latest issue of Magma Poetry, which has been printed using vegetable oil for ink.

Co-editor and poet Yvonne Reddick said the arts had "a duty to respond to climate change".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk