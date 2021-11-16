Covid: Woman's vaccine plea after serious pregnancy illness
A woman who almost died from coronavirus while she was pregnant has urged others to get vaccinated.
Tanviha Quraishi-Akhtar caught Covid before the vaccine was being given to expectant mothers.
She was admitted to the North West's specialist ECMO unit - one of just five in the country - at Wythenshawe Hospital.
"I went through something awful which I never, ever dreamed I would go through... please get vaccinated, protect yourself, your children and your families," the mother-of-two said.
Story from BBC North West Tonight.
