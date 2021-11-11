The mother of a soldier who died after being shot in Afghanistan has told how she has helped veterans since his death in 2010.

Darren Deady, 22, from Bolton, died in hospital, weeks after being injured while serving in the Army.

To mark Armistice Day, his mother Julie Hall has opened up about how she has dealt with his death.

Former sergeant Rick Clements, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, has also spoken to BBC North West Tonight, explaining how he coped after being injured in a bomb blast in 2010.

