Shoppers, retailers and staff at the Trafford Centre have been given the chance to experience what it is like shopping with sight difficulties.

Greater Manchester Sight Loss Council has been offering people at the shopping mall spectacles which simulate a variety of the eye conditions blind and partially-sighted people deal with on a daily basis.

The council's Mary Gilbertson said the "sim specs" allowed the shoppers to "see what we see".

