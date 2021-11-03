A woman who fled conflict in Libya at the age of 16 has told of her "perilous" journey and how she has started a new life in Manchester.

Noura travelled to Italy by boat with her cousin and spent three months in the notorious Calais Jungle refugee camp in France before settling in the city almost five years ago.

"Just to even be in a safe place, it's like a dream for me," she said.

She is now at university and training to be an optometrist alongside working with a theatre company exploring issues facing young refugees in the UK.

