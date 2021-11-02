A giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has travelled almost 5,000 miles (8,000 km) from the Turkish-Syrian border to the UK.

Little Amal, who is 11.5ft (3.5m) tall, has been met by crowds of people along the way as she raised awareness of the plight of young migrants and to "rewrite the narrative about refugees".

The puppet travelled to Rochdale on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled completion of her journey in Manchester on Wednesday.

The project, called The Walk, is from the team that reproduced Calais refugee camp The Jungle on stage.

