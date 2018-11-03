A street dance team of six girls has secured a place to compete at the hip-hop world championships in the United States.

The group, who are aged 11 and 12 and from Sale, Greater Manchester, are currently the reigning junior UK champions.

The dancers are choreographing the performance themselves and have been training in the studio twice a day.

