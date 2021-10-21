Fed-up residents on a street in Macclesfield have expressed their frustration at a sinkhole that appeared over 18 months ago by writing a song and making a music video dedicated to it.

The hole appeared last year after an underground stream and a broken sewage pipe caused part of the road to collapse.

Residents of Hobson Street claim they were told it would be fixed in a couple of days, but the hole has got bigger and bigger.

Cheshire East Council said it was an "extremely complex" piece of work and it was continuing to try and fix it.

