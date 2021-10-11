The family of a man killed in the Manchester Arena attack said "mistake after mistake" was made and he was "badly let down" by some members of the emergency services.

John Atkinson, 28, was one of 22 people who died in the bombing on 22 May 2017.

The public inquiry has previously heard he might have survived had he been given treatment more quickly.

In a statement read outside Manchester Magistrates' Court by lawyer Richard Scorer, Mr Atkinson's family said they could not accept last week's apology by consultant paramedic Dan Smith, the operational commander for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

"Actions speak louder than words, and we wait to see what actions are taken to ensure this never happens again," they added.

