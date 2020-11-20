Marcus Rashford has spoken to BBC Breakfast about his fears surrounding child poverty as the £20 Universal Credit top-up ends.

The Manchester United player said the situation many now found themselves in "reminds me of... when I was younger".

"You've got to decide between are you going to eat or are you going to be warm in the house?" he said.

"These are decisions that you don't want people to go through, never mind children."

