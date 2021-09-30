A headteacher has said every child at her school will get a "warm meal" despite a driver shortage causing problems with deliveries.

The current HGV driver shortage has led Lancashire County Council to reduce the school meals it provides to sandwiches, soup and baked potatoes, instead of the usual three-course meal.

St Lawrence CE's Julie Goodwin said "our hands are tied", but she was happy that the menu they provided "fulfils all the nutritional requirements".

