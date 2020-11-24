An off duty nurse who helped in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bomb has fought back tears while telling the inquiry into the attack what she witnessed.

Bethany Crook was at the Ariana Grande concert with her daughter when a bomb was detonated on 22 May 2017.

She sobbed as she told the public inquiry "what were hours felt like an eternity alone".

However, she told the families of those who died that the victims were "surrounded with love and as much safety and care as possible by those with them".

