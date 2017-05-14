A man has walked on the wings of an aircraft on his 90th birthday to fundraise for a children's hospice.

Norman Alcock, from Congleton in Cheshire, volunteers for Donna Louise Children's Hospice in Hanley, Staffordshire, and has raised more than £3,000 doing daring adventures on his birthday milestones.

Aged 80, he took a hot air balloon ride and for his 85th birthday, he completed a skydive.

Mr Alcock said for his 95th birthday, he would like to try out the fastest zip line in Snowdonia.

