A woman living with eczema has photographed stages of her flare-ups to raise awareness of the condition with adults.

Kymmene Dawson has had the condition, which causes skin to become itchy, dry and cracked, since she was a baby.

As part of National Eczema Week, she shared the photographs of herself living with what she describes as an "up-and-down condition".

