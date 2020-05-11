Salford woman shares photographs of eczema flare-ups
A woman living with eczema has photographed stages of her flare-ups to raise awareness of the condition with adults.
Kymmene Dawson has had the condition, which causes skin to become itchy, dry and cracked, since she was a baby.
As part of National Eczema Week, she shared the photographs of herself living with what she describes as an "up-and-down condition".
- Manchester