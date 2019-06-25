A music cafe is helping people with dementia sing, play instruments and even dance after coronavirus lockdowns.

Manchester Camerata is offering free music therapy workshops to people with dementia and their carers as part of its Music in Mind initiative.

David Tollington, a french horn player, said some people taking part do not "remember what they have had for breakfast but they remember the entire lyrics to a song".

He said it shows "the power of music".

Evidence shows music therapy can help people with dementia soothe their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

