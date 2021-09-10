The Tour of Britain has returned to the roads of Cheshire with crowds gathering to watch their favourite riders.

Locals said it was a "real spectacle" to watch the race, which includes rider Mark Cavendish.

He said "it meant so, so much" to see people out in the streets.

The race started at biotech campus Alderley Park on Thursday and culminated in Warrington for a finish outside the town's famous Golden Gates.

Britain's Ethan Hayter sprinted to victory on stage five of the Tour of Britain to reclaim the leaders' blue jersey just 24 hours after he lost it.

