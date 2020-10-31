A collection of 51 statues has gone on display as a gesture of thanks to NHS staff and other key workers in the pandemic.

The feature, named Gratitude, will remain on show in Manchester's St Peter's Square before being taken to Edinburgh and London.

The statues, each decorated by a different artist, will eventually be auctioned to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Gratitude can be seen at St Peter's Square until 12 September.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk