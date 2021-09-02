Dame Sarah Storey's husband has said his family are "so incredibly proud" of her after she became Great Britain's most successful Paralympian.

The 43-year-old defended the women's C4-5 road race title to win her 17th Paralympic gold medal.

Storey, who lives in Cheshire, now has 28 Paralympic medals since making her debut in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14-year-old swimmer.

Husband Barney Storey said: "When you put into context how long she has been achieving success, and winning, it is just staggering."

