Superfan Dominic Urbani is so obsessed with superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo that he studied for a degree in Portuguese.

Dominic wanted to be able to converse with his hero in his mother tongue.

He even planned a move to Portugal just before Ronaldo made a surprise move back to Manchester United where his career began its stratospheric rise.

Ronaldo, who is due to return to Manchester this weekend, broke the world record for goals scored in men's international football as he hit his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland this week.

