Thousands have attended Manchester Pride events as the festival returned to the city after being cancelled last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 protesters marched over concerns about the management of the festival.

Demonstrators were complaining about changes to funding by Manchester Pride regarding two charities, the LGBT Foundation and George House Trust.

Manchester Pride said it would try find ways to continue supporting the charities' vital work.

Organisers said they would conduct a "bigger and further reaching" review of the charity this autumn.

