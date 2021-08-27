A man who fell 200ft into a ravine has said it is a miracle he survived.

Imran Choudhury was training on Saddleworth Moor on 23 February for a sponsored walk on Mount Kilimanjaro for Royal Oldham Hospital.

He stopped on the Trinnacle - a stone outcrop - and asked two walkers to take his photograph before suddenly blacking out and plunging down the ravine.

He spent three weeks in an induced coma after breaking his skull, shoulder, spine and leg in six places.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk