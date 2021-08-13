A firefighter who lost his leg in a crash has returned to work at Manchester Airport Fire Service.

Matt Bourner, who lives in Nantwich, Cheshire, was seriously injured after being in a collision while on his motorbike two years ago.

He says "being an amputee shouldn't stop you doing anything".

Mr Bourner has also walked up Mount Snowdon since the accident.

