This is the moment Charlotte Worthington celebrated her Olympic victory with children at a local skatepark.

The 25-year-old, from Manchester, won the first ever gold in the women's BMX park freestyle in the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, she visited Graystone Skatepark in Salford to speak to the next generation of BMX cyclists about her Olympic success.

Worthington opened up about how she went from working in a Mexican restaurant to winning a gold medal at the coveted games.

