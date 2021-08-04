Photographs by a nurse who captured her team's life in a intensive care unit during the pandemic are to feature in an exhibition.

Petro Bekker from Wigan, took portraits of her colleagues at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said it was a "no-brainer" to document the "team spirit, emotions and the exhaustion" of staff.

The exhibition called #BehindClosedDoors is being organised by wellbeing charity MancSpirit.

