Charlotte Worthington's parents recall the moment the Manchester-born Olympian won the first-ever BMX freestyle Olympic gold.

Worthington is the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in competition.

Just 30 minutes after hitting the deck with her first attempt at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Team GB's Worthington nailed it with her second try.

Her parents hope their daughter's achievement will inspire others.

